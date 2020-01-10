Chicago tourist beaten in Miami while visiting for New Year's

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man from Chicago vacationing in Miami was attacked and beaten.The attack happened last week while he was in south Florida to celebrate New Year's and was captured on surveillance video.In the video, you can see two men approach the victim. One of them punches him in the face, knocking him to the ground.The victim later told police he remembers being chased and then throwing coffee at the suspects before they jumped him.He went to the hospital with cuts on the back of his head and his lip. Police are still searching for his attackers. No one is in custody.