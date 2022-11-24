Disney kicks off its Ultimate Toy Drive to deliver hope to children this holiday season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christmas is upon us, but Santa isn't the only one putting presents under the tree: On Wednesday, Disney kicked off its annual Ultimate Toy Drive campaign in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corp Reserve's Toys for Tots Foundation.

On Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, ABC7 will kick off its annual campaign to help make holiday wishes come true for children in need. ABC7 Chicago and the Chicagoland Marine Toys for Tots will join forces with Apple Chevy to help make the holidays a little brighter for kids around the Chicagoland area through toy drives and donations.

Kicking off this year's event on ABC7 are Toys for Tots Chicagoland Marine Campaign Coordinator Sergeant Robert Limones of the U.S. Marine Corps and John Alfirevich, owner of Apple Chevy in Tinley Park.

Both will be joining ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Tracy Butler live on-air on Giving Tuesday, encouraging viewers to donate new, unwrapped toys to "Stuff the Truck" at Apple Chevy on Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The drop off location will be located at 8585 W 159th St. in Tinley Park.

The 2022 Toys for Tots goal is to collect 100,000 toys to give to children in need.

Tracy Butler will present a $25,000 donation to Sergeant Limones on behalf of the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive to provide an additional 3,125 toys to kids in the Chicagoland area, contributing to this goal.

Those who can't "Stuff the Truck" with toys can join the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive by purchasing a toy to donate online at shopDisney.com now through Dec. 24.

