ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway in the western suburbs has several lanes closed Monday morning.
Illinois State Police said the two-vehicle crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-290 near North Avenue and that serious injuries have been reported.
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map
The lane closures expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate the crash. The outbound I-290 Lake Street and North Avenue entrances are blocked.
Further information on the crash and the injuries was not immediately available.
Chicago traffic: Eisenhower Expressway crash closes lanes near North Avenue
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More