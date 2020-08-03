Chicago traffic: Eisenhower Expressway crash closes lanes near North Avenue

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway in the western suburbs has several lanes closed Monday morning.Illinois State Police said the two-vehicle crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-290 near North Avenue and that serious injuries have been reported.The lane closures expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate the crash. The outbound I-290 Lake Street and North Avenue entrances are blocked.Further information on the crash and the injuries was not immediately available.