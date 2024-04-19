CDOT road repair to close lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive next week

DuSable Lake Shore Drive lane closures for road repair will be impacting Chicago traffic next week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lane closures start next week on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The Chicago Department of Transportation is repairing the pavement between Roosevelt Road and 31st Street.

This project will last eight weeks with work being done in both the north and southbound lanes.

Between one and three lanes will be closed, depending on the time of day.

Scheduled Lane Closures:

April 22 - May 6: Southbound lane closures will be in effect. One lane will remain closed from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily; three lanes will be closed during working hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 6 - May 20: Northbound lane closures will be in effect. One lane will remain closed from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily; three lanes will be closed during working hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 20 - June 3: Southbound lane closures will be in effect. Two lanes will be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily; three lanes will be closed during daytime working hours between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

June 3 - June 17: Northbound lane closures will be in effect. Two lanes will be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily; three lanes will be closed during daytime working hours between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

CDOT says scheduled are subject to change due to weather and other emergencies.