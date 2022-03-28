North DuSable Lake Short Drive between Hollywood, Grand to get major redesign

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The stretch of DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Grand and Hollywood is old. Much of it was built in the 1930s, and pothole patching just doesn't seem to keep up.
"It's horrible," said motorist Leon King. "It's like the car is going through some massive war zone."
"The base beneath the asphalt is crumbling and we have to more and more frequently resurface the pavement," explained David Miller with the Chicago Department of Transportation. "We have to do more and more repairs to bridges and structures along the drive, and that's becoming inefficient."
"Big changes are in store for North DuSable Lake Shore Drive to replace aging infrastructure; plans that consider climate change and how people will use the drive in the future. Now you can have a say in what comes next in an online survey that offers five options of a redesigned drive. All include some express bus lane access.
"Everyone has a different way they see the lakefront and that they use DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and so our task is bringing it all together in a way that works best for everyone, and also stays safe and accessible," said Miller, who is project managing the North DuSable Lake Shore Drive Phase One Study.
The redesign would also straighten the curve at Oak Street by pushing the driveout to the lake.
It's early in the planning process, but people already have opinions.
"It's just part of Chicago," said Paul Eberly, motorist. "It's like Wrigley Field or the Water Tower. It's a Chicago thing. We all have to go through the big curve. No, keep the curve."
The survey can be accessed here and will be open until April 22. Construction could begin as soon as 2025.
