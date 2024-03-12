Pickup truck carrying flatbed catches fire on I-290 near York Road

ELMHURST (WLS) -- A pickup truck carrying a flatbed caught fire on I-290 in Elmhurst Tuesday morning, creating a significant traffic backup.

The fire occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near York Road.

Chopper 7 flew above the scene with huge flames and black smoke coming from the truck. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

There was also an apparent fuel spill from the truck. It is unclear what the pickup truck was carrying.

The fire blocked several eastbound lanes, with cars only getting by on the shoulder.

