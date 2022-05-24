I-294 pileup crash involving at least 8 vehicles leaves 2 injured; SB traffic blocked at Willow Road

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A multi-car pileup on the Tri-State Tollway in the Glenview area has created a massive traffic backup Tuesday morning.Illinois State Police said the crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-294 near Golf Road at about 6:02 a.m.Police said one person suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Another non-life-threatening injury was also reportedChopper 7HD flew above the scene as it appeared at least eight vehicles were involved, including a semi-trailer and a car carrier.Police have shut down traffic in the southbound lanes starting at Willow Road. A state police accident investigation team is working to recosntruct the crash.