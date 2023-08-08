Dan Ryan Expressway traffic is blocked on the South Side for police activity, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

Dan Ryan Expressway traffic blocked in OB lanes for police activity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police activity on the Dan Ryan Expressway has shut down in the outbound lanes on the South Side Tuesday morning, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The police activity is taking place near 83rd Street, with all outbound traffic being forced off the expressway.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our traffic map

A gaper's delay has caused delays in the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan.

Further details were not immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood