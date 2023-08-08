WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Dan Ryan Expressway traffic blocked in OB lanes for police activity

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 8, 2023 10:43AM
ISP blocks traffic in OB Dan Ryan
EMBED <>More Videos

Dan Ryan Expressway traffic is blocked on the South Side for police activity, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police activity on the Dan Ryan Expressway has shut down in the outbound lanes on the South Side Tuesday morning, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The police activity is taking place near 83rd Street, with all outbound traffic being forced off the expressway.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our traffic map

A gaper's delay has caused delays in the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan.

Further details were not immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW