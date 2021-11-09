I-55 crash: 1 killed, 2 critically injured in crash near I-355; SB lanes reopen to traffic

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed and two other people were critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Stevenson Expressway Tuesday morning near I-355 in DuPage County.

Illinois State Police said they responded to a three-car crash in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Joliet Road at about 5:01 a.m.

Police said three people were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries and one of them later died. Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

All southbound lanes of I-55 near Joliet Road were closed at about 5:09 a.m. for the crash investigation, police said. All lanes of traffic were reopened at about 7:46 a.m.

