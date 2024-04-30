His family is raising funds for a scholarship in his name

Chicago-trained chef Joey Fecci dies after collapsing in Nashville race

A Chicago-trained chef, Joey Fecci, died at the age of 26 after collapsing in the Rock 'n' Roll St. Jude's run in Nashville, TN.

A Chicago-trained chef, Joey Fecci, died at the age of 26 after collapsing in the Rock 'n' Roll St. Jude's run in Nashville, TN.

A Chicago-trained chef, Joey Fecci, died at the age of 26 after collapsing in the Rock 'n' Roll St. Jude's run in Nashville, TN.

A Chicago-trained chef, Joey Fecci, died at the age of 26 after collapsing in the Rock 'n' Roll St. Jude's run in Nashville, TN.

A Chicago-trained chef died suddenly after participating in a Nashville race the weekend.

Joey Fecci, 26, participated in St. Jude's Rock 'n' Roll marathon on Saturday, according to the website.

Fecci collapsed just a few miles away from the finish line. He later died at a hospital, according to a GoFundMe set in his name.

His family is raising funds for the Chef Joey Fecci - Culinary Scholarship Memorial Fund.

At last check, his family had raised $17,000 for the scholarship.

Fecci honed his skills at Spiaggia in Chicago. He was working at Yolan, a restaurant inside The Joseph hotel in Nashville.

Funeral arrangements will begin on Friday in Katonah, New York.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe.