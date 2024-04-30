Chicago-trained chef Joey Fecci dies after collapsing in Nashville race

His family is raising funds for a scholarship in his name
A Chicago-trained chef died suddenly after participating in a Nashville race the weekend.
Joey Fecci, 26, participated in St. Jude's Rock 'n' Roll marathon on Saturday, according to the website.
Fecci collapsed just a few miles away from the finish line. He later died at a hospital, according to a GoFundMe set in his name.
His family is raising funds for the Chef Joey Fecci - Culinary Scholarship Memorial Fund.
At last check, his family had raised $17,000 for the scholarship.
Fecci honed his skills at Spiaggia in Chicago. He was working at Yolan, a restaurant inside The Joseph hotel in Nashville.
Funeral arrangements will begin on Friday in Katonah, New York.