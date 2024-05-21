3 school buses involved in Grundy County crash on I-55, Illinois State Police say | LIVE

GRUNDY CO., Ill. (WLS) -- Three school buses were involved in a crash on I-55 on Tuesday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

The multi-vehicle crash happened northbound on I-55 at milepost 246 in Grundy County, police said.

Additional school buses were sent to the scene to help with relocation. The Loves Truck Stop on the east side of I-55 was the site for relocation, police said.

Minor injuries were being reported. It was not immediately clear if students were on the buses at the time of the crash.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at 9:45 a.m. showed what appeared to be students and staff evacuating the buses on the Smith Bridge.

The right lane of I-55 was temporarily closed and traffic was being redirected to the left lane, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.