Chicago weather: Powerful storms in forecast for area Tuesday

Large tree falls on man's car on Chicago's SW Side after storms on Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another round of severe weather is expected in the Chicago area Tuesday evening.

The morning and afternoon are expected to be dry and humid, with highs in the upper 80s, ABC7 Accuweather Tracy Butler said.

Between 7 p.m. and midnight, an area of powerful storms is expected to race through the area, Butler said.

The main threat from the system will come from the strong winds, Butler said.

The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Level 3 risk for severe weather. Some parts of western Illinois near the Iowa border are under a Level 4 risk for severe weather with a significant tornado threat.

Large tree falls on man's car on Southwest Side

An old Ash tree collapsed onto Ralph Athey's car while he was in the front seat near 106th and Campbell.

The Beverly area was hit hard from storms Monday, toppling over a huge tree onto a 100-year-old house.

At 106th Street and Campbell Avenue the tree that fell on the 100 -ear old house caused minimal damage.

Meanwhile at 104th Street and Claremont Avenue, a large tree fell onto a car what was occupied by 80-year old Ralph Athey. His wife, Mary Beth Rolak, was relieved he's OK.

"As soon as I saw that he wasn't dead, I thought to myself, 'thank God,' but he should have been," Rolak said.

They walked away from that with a scratch on his arm, but it could have been much worse. He said he was just driving down the street when the tree fell on his car.

Meanwhile ,there will be a huge clean-up effort in this area Tuesday.