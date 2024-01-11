Volunteers raise money for family of migrant boy, 5, who died after becoming sick at Pilsen shelter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new effort underway on Wednesday night to support the family of the migrant child who died last month.

Jean Carlos Martinez, 5, was living at a migrant shelter in Pilsen when he suffered a medical emergency and died.

Now, volunteers are raising money to help his loved ones as they mourn.

The goal is to pay for a year of permanent housing, along with their utilities, food and other expenses.

A GoFundMe page has been posted to help support the family.

