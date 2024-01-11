WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Volunteers raise money for family of migrant boy, 5, who died after becoming sick at Pilsen shelter

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, January 11, 2024 2:29AM
City investigating after migrant child becomes sick, dies at Pilsen shelter
A Chicago migrant boy died after becoming sick at a shelter in Pilsen, police said. He was identified by the medical examiner as Jean Carlos Martinez.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new effort underway on Wednesday night to support the family of the migrant child who died last month.

Jean Carlos Martinez, 5, was living at a migrant shelter in Pilsen when he suffered a medical emergency and died.

Now, volunteers are raising money to help his loved ones as they mourn.

The goal is to pay for a year of permanent housing, along with their utilities, food and other expenses.

A GoFundMe page has been posted to help support the family.

SEE ALSO | Health concerns grow over Chicago migrant shelters after boy dies, 4 others hospitalized

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW