Pregnant woman fatally shot in Jeffery Manor on South Side ID'd; baby in critical condition, police say

By Alexis McAdams, ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 35-year-old pregnant woman was found fatally shot early Tuesday morning in Jeffery Manor on the South Side.

According to Chicago police, around 12:06 a.m. officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2100-block of East 95th Place, found the woman laying unresponsive on a porch with two gunshot wounds to her back and one on her side.

"They weren't quick shots, we heard three measured shots, and whoever did it, wanted to do it," neighbor Elliott Cobb said.

The woman was eight months pregnant and rushed to the University of Chicago hospital in critical condition, police said. She later died at the hospital.

Doctors were able to deliver her baby, who remains in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital, police said.

The victim was identified as Stacy Jones of Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner's office and police said.

Neighbors said they last saw Jones playing outside with her other two young children Saturday.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD or text 274637 to submit a tip anonymously.
