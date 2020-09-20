Chicago rappers hold peace walk for youth to promote solidarity, education

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of Chicago musicians came together Saturday to organize a peace walk on the South Side.Rappers G Herbo, Vic Mensa, Joey Purp and Chance the Rapper were among the organizers for the event. The group said they wanted to do something positive for the community to mark the end of the summer and beginning of the new school year.The need for education and solidarity were key messages of the event.Saturday's peace walk comes in addition to a 5K for children that was hosted by the Chicago Police Department in South Austin on the West Side.The 5K called "The Race Against Gun Violence" was aimed at tackling violence in the hardest hit communities.Before the race took place at Columbus Park, officers invested kids to talk about the impact violence has had on their lives.