AG Merrick Garland to visit Chicago as DOJ announces gun trafficking 'strike force'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland will arrive in Chicago Thursday as the Department of Justice has formally launched a "strike force" to combat gun trafficking.

The strike force will focus on corridors trafficking guns to Chicago and four other cities: New York City, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington D.C.

Officials from the DOJ and the ATF say the goal is not a short-term infusion of federal resources but instead a sustained effort to disrupt gun trafficking routes.

"Working with our local partners to tackle violent crime is one of the Justice Department's most important responsibilities," said Attorney General Garland. "Today, the department is taking another concrete step to address violent crime and illegal firearms trafficking. Our firearms trafficking strike forces will investigate and disrupt the networks that channel crime guns into our communities with tragic consequences. This effort reflects our shared commitment to keep communities safe."

The announcement comes after a pair of mass shootings in Chicago, with eight people wounded in the Old Town neighborhood and 10 shot in North Lawndale.
