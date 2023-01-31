Uptown water line break causes flooding, freezing in frigid temps

Residents and vehicle owners in the 4900 block of North Glenwood in Uptown are dealing with quite an icy mess Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A water line break in Uptown has residents and vehicles owners on dealing with an icy mess as a flooding street is rapidly freezing over.

The Chicago Water Department said a two inch service line broke in the 4900-block of North Glenwood near Argyle. The resulting flood is several inches high, and neighbors say at one point it was the height of some cars' license plates.

Drivers have been moving their vehicles to get through the slush and ice and avoid being frozen in. Parts of the sidewalks are also treacherous due to the ice and water.

"I came out about an hour and a half ago, and it was a little flooded, and I just got back, and I'm not quite sure how to get back into my house without a canoe," said Jessika Cutts, resident.

"It's collecting a lot, so I feel lucky enough that I don't have a car, and I didn't have to move it, but I know that a lot of my neighbors do. I know that's pretty inconvenient. I also know that it's like kind of dangerous conditions," said resident Katherine Gwynn.

It does not appear the water has made it into the ground floor units of the buildings.

The Water Department said the frigid conditions can cause water line breaks but they won't know for sure if this was cold-related until they get more information on the age of the water line.

Water management and repair crews remain on the scene to repair the break.