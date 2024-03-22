WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago weather forecast: Parts of area could see several inches of snow Friday | Radar

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 22, 2024 10:55AM
LIVE: Snow storm moves through Chicago area
LIVE: Snow storm moves through Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The calendar says spring but a burst of winter weather is moving into the Chicago area Friday, with some places expecting snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. for Boone, McHenry and Lake counties in Illinois and Kenosha and Walworth counties in Wisconsin.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says conditions are likely to worsen during the morning commute, particularly in the northern suburbs.

See latest 7-day forecast

Areas under the advisory could get as much as two to five inches of snow by Friday afternoon, Butler said.

Storm Tracker checks out the slick conditions on Chicago area roads.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW