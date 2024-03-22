Chicago weather forecast: Parts of area could see several inches of snow Friday | Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The calendar says spring but a burst of winter weather is moving into the Chicago area Friday, with some places expecting snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. for Boone, McHenry and Lake counties in Illinois and Kenosha and Walworth counties in Wisconsin.
ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says conditions are likely to worsen during the morning commute, particularly in the northern suburbs.
Areas under the advisory could get as much as two to five inches of snow by Friday afternoon, Butler said.