Winter weather alerts in effect for parts of Indiana, Michigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of northwest Indiana Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northern La Porte County until 4 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says areas under the advisory could see two to five inches of snow, with winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph.

The NWS says the conditions will significantly reduce visibility.

Marshall, northern Kosciusko and western St. Joseph are also covered by the advisory.

In Michigan, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 4 a.m. EST Tuesday for Berrien County, where the NWS says they could receive four to eight inches of snow, with wind gusts of up to 35 to 45 mph.