Chicago weather forecast calls for several rounds of storms Thursday | Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several rounds of storms, potentially severe, are expected to move through the Chicago area Thursday.

The area is under a Level 1 risk for severe weather.

The first round began moving through early Thursday and is expected to continue through around 7 a.m.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said a second round is expected from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A third round of storms, which Butler says have the strongest potential for becoming severe, is expected to move through the area from 4-8 p.m.

The storms bring a risk of high winds and hail with a low risk for tornadoes.

The forecast for Friday is expected to be better, with highs in the mid-60s with stray showers possible, with cold temperatures in store for the weekend. .