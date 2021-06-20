severe weather

Tornado reported in DuPage County; severe thunderstorms across Chicago area | LIVE REPORT

Tornado Warning issued for Northwest Indiana counties until 12:45 a.m.
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE: Tornado, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A line of severe storms brought tornado warnings, reports of a long tornado touchdowns, heavy rains and damaging winds across the Chicago area Sunday night.

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Will County in Illinois and Lake, Jasper, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 12:45 a.m.

If you are in the area of a tornado warning, you should go to the basement and take shelter under something sturdy. If you do not have a basement, you should take shelter in the lowest level of your home in an interior hallway or bathroom, preferably with no windows. No matter what level you are on, you should avoid windows during a tornado threat.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several Chicago area counties, according to the National Weather Service. Cook, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Grundy, McHenry, Will, Lake (IL & IN) and Porter (IN) counties are under the NWS advisory until 2 a.m.

As of 11:35 p.m., the severe weather threat has passed DuPage County, according to Meteorologist Larry Mowry. A large tornado was reported in southern DuPage County, both radar-indicated and by local storm spotters.

The radar-indicated and storm spotter seen wedge tornado was on the ground for about 20 minutes in DuPage County, near the southern edge of Naperville, and traveled about about 10 to 15 miles west through Woodridge and Burr Ridge before weakening as it got to the area near Justice, Ill.. There have been reports of damage in Woodridge, Darien and toward Burr Ridge, as well as three people injured and gas leaks reported in Naperville.

WATCH: Tornado's path


EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry breaks down radar as Tornado Warning moved thorugh Chicago area.



In a rare instance, the ball of debris created by the unconfirmed tornado was visible on radar near the area of I-55 in Burr Ridge.

WATCH: Tornado debris ball is visible on radar



EMBED More News Videos

Much of the Chicago area was under a Tornado Warning Sunday evening. ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Cheryl Scott breaks down what can be seen on radar



Mowry said it was the most intense tornado this area has seen in a long time, and that the scope of the damage is likely to be great especially due to its wedge shape. Schwartz noted that while northeast Illinois has seen a number of larger tornadoes in the recent past, they've happed in much more rural areas with a lower density of people.

Video from Woodridge showed extensive storm damage, with large trees downed and fire crews on scene.

EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Greg Dutra send in video showing storm damage from the Woodridge area where an unconfirmed report of a tornado was spotted Sunday night.



The amount of damage is making it difficult for emergency crews to reach people who may need help. Some emergency responders are trying to reach anyone who may need help, while others work to clear roads to help them get through.

While the rotation in the line of severe storms continued to weaken as they continued to travel east, they still brought a deluge of rain and high, damaging winds.

Torrential rain in Chicago caused major flooding in the city, with cars trying to navigate through six inches of water at I-55 and Kedzie in Brighton Park.

RELATED | ABC7 AccuWeather 7-day Forecast

Weekend started with storms



Storms overnight Thursday into Friday also brought high winds, heavy rain and lightning to the Chicago area.

The storms began crossing the Wisconsin state line about 4 a.m. Friday, and it appeared to be quite the light show in Lake and McHenry counties. The storms progressed across the area and moved through Chicago by about 8 a.m., Butler said.
On Sheridan Road in Evanston, a tree fell across the road about 4:45 a.m., and heavy rain appeared to make roads slick and create standing water.

EMBED More News Videos

The greatest threat with any storms that develop will be strong, damaging winds, though there is also the possibility for large hail and heavy rain.



The rain is especially needed in the northern suburbs. Lake and McHenry counties are currently in an "extreme" drought - the worst since 2012.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countylake countylake county indianadupage countymchenry countykane countywill countykankakee countydekalb countystormweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
Severe weather, strong storms expected Father's Day: LIVE RADAR
Chicago weather: Severe threat continues after high winds, heavy rain
Chicago weather: Overnight storms could become severe
Girl, 15, killed by lightning strike at beach while swimming on vacation
TOP STORIES
Mother killed, kids critically injured in hit-and-run on way home from Juneteenth event
Class action lawsuit filed over Rockton chemical plant fire
Lake Michigan drownings leave 2 dead, 2 critical over Father's Day weekend
Teen left homeless after parents deported graduates law school, hopes to inspire others
Humboldt Park shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically wounded: police
American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, cites labor shortages
SWAT team responds after woman shot in Loop
Show More
Homeless person suspected in fatal stabbing on Wacker Drive in Loop, police say
Oregon suspect, wanted for 3 deaths, forced woman to drive him 2K miles to WI
Chicago Weather: Limited sunshine, breezy, cooler Monday
47 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Witnesses describe aftermath of horrific crash that killed 10, including 9 children, in AL pileup
More TOP STORIES News