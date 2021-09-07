severe weather

Chicago weather: Severe storms could bring high winds, hail to area Tuesday afternoon

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for southern Wisconsin
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Severe storms could bring high winds, hail to area Tues. afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms are expected to blow through the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, possibly bringing high winds and hail.

Tuesday morning was quiet, but humid and windy.

Storms will move into southern Wisconsin by noon and begin to move into the far northern suburbs between 1 and 2 p.m., ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

Southern Wisconsin counties, including Kenosha and Milwaukee are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 6 p.m.

High winds are the main threat, but hail chances can't be ruled out, Butler said. The tornado threat is fairly low, but not zero, she added

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

