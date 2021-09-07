Chicago weather: Severe storms could bring high winds, hail to area Tuesday afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms are expected to blow through the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, possibly bringing high winds and hail.Tuesday morning was quiet, but humid and windy.Storms will move into southern Wisconsin by noon and begin to move into the far northern suburbs between 1 and 2 p.m., ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.Southern Wisconsin counties, including Kenosha and Milwaukee are under auntil 6 p.m.High winds are the main threat, but hail chances can't be ruled out, Butler said. The tornado threat is fairly low, but not zero, she added