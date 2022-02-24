Chicago weather: Winter storm forecast to blanket area in up to 5 inches of snow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will get another blast of winter weather starting Thursday afternoon, with up to five inches of snow forecast.The National Weather Service has issued athat will go into effect from noon Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday for the entire area except for Lake (IL) and McHenry counties, where it will start at 3 p.m.Light snow is expected to begin falling around 2 p.m. and become heavier as the night goes on, ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said.Snow totals are expected to range from two to five inches, with higher amounts expected near the lake.The snow is expected to continue overnight before winding down around the morning commute Friday.