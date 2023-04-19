  • Full Story

Chicago weather forecast includes storms prompting severe warnings, hail | Radar

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 9:35PM
LIVE radar around Chicago
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms are prompting severe weather alerts in parts of the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon.

Two storms west of Chicago have prompted Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

A warning in DeKalb County is in effect until 4:45 p.m.

One is in effect for Kane and McHenry counties until 5 p.m. and LaSalle County until 5:15 p.m.

These are hail-producing storms, with almost 1-inch hail reported in some locations, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

A warm front moving north is creating a big temperature spread Wednesday. At one point, it was 48 in Waukegan and 72 in Joliet.

The area is under a Level 1 risk of severe storms.

More storms are expected to move out of Iowa Wednesday night, and could move into northern Illinois Thursday morning.

Another Level 1 severe weather risk is possible between 2 and 8 p.m. Thursday.

The main concern would be wind and hail, but a tornado risk cannot be ruled out.

Friday will be breezy with a stray shower, and sprinkles or even flurries are possible Saturday.

