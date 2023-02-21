Chicago weather: Heavy rain, wintry mix forecast for tomorrow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter storm forecast for Wednesday is expected to bring heavy rain for much of the area, with a wintry mix in the northern suburbs.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler says the precipitation is expected to begin as the morning commute winds down Wednesday.

The storm will bring rain to much of the area, with areas to the north of the city seeing some wintry mix and icy conditions.

The rain could become heavy at times, with some areas getting as much as two inches of rain, Butler said.

The storm will create damp, slick roads for the p.m. commute Wednesday.

In southern Wisconsin, a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

