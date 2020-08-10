Weather

Chicago Weather Live Radar: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chicago-area Monday, Tornado Warning issued for multiple counties

Tornado warning issued for multiple Illinois counties
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe storms with the risk of high, strong winds up to 100 miles per hour are moving through the Chicago area Monday afternoon, bringing with it the risk of storm damage.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Boone, Kendall, La Salle, DeKalb and Kane counties until 3:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Cook, Lake, Will, Kankakee and DuPage counties until 3:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Kendall, Kane, McHenry and Grundy counties until 4 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued by the National Weather Service Monday until 7 p.m., covering northeast Illinois, southern Wisconsin and Northwest Indiana.

This forecast comes as heavy rain, large hail and strong winds are expected between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The National Weather Service says some gusts could reach 100 mph. The storms are expected to maintain their intensity as they arrive.

ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracey Butler has upgraded Monday to an AccuWeather Alert day due to the moderate risk of storms.

Severe Thunderstorm Risk categories range from marginal to high.



FULL FORECAST

The heat index will reach between 95-100 degrees, making for a hot and humid day.

Tracey says damaging winds and torrential rain is likely. The threat of tornadoes is also possible but remains low at this time.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app

Check back throughout the day for the latest on Chicago weather.
