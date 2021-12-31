snow storm

Chicago snow storm forecast this weekend with over 8 inches possible along Lake Michigan

Winter Storm Watch takes effect early Saturday morning
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is bracing for a snowstorm this weekend that could dump over 8 inches of snow in some places.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will, and Winnebago counties that will take effect early Saturday morning and continue through late Saturday night.



ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said the snow will begin falling between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, with the heaviest snow expected between noon and midnight.

Most areas will see snow accumulations in the 4 to 8 inch range, though areas near Lake Michigan could end up with over 8 inches due to lake enhancement and lake effect snow showers, Mowry said.



Travel conditions will rapidly deteriorate Saturday afternoon and will continue through the evening. Winds will gust up to 35 mph on Saturday night, creating blowing and some drifting snow.

Winds will stay gusty as temperatures fall into the teens overnight, so expect roads to remain in poor condition into Sunday morning, Mowry said.

The Chicago area saw its first measurable snow of the season Tuesday after one of the longest snowless droughts in the city's history.

