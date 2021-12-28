Weather

Chicago Weather: 1st measurable snow of season forecast Tuesday with 1-3 inches of snowfall expected

Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Chicago area Tuesday
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
1-3 inches of snow forecast for Chicago area Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is expected to see its first snow of the season Tuesday after one of the longest snowless droughts in the city's history.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the city of Chicago, Boone, Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

ABC7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz says the snow is expected to begin late in the morning, likely after the morning commute. The heavies snow will fall between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. before precipitation switches to rain as temperatures rise during the evening.

Around one to three inches of snow accumulation is expected, but it will likely melt quickly as temperatures rise. The National Weather Service said peak snow rates of up to one half-inch per hour are expected between noon and 3 p.m. Drivers should take care as roads will be slippery.

The forecast means one of the longest stretches the city has ever gone without snow will likely come to an end.

The last time Chicago saw measurable snow was March 15. For the first time in recorded history, Chicago went an entire fall season without measurable snow.

The record snowless stretch for Chicago occurred in 2012, when the city went 290 days without measurable snow. Chicago would need to make it until Friday to break that record, according to the National Weather Service.

Measurable snow is defined by at least a tenth of an inch on the ground.

