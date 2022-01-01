Chicago snowstorm forecast this weekend with over 9 inches possible along Lake Michigan | Live Radar

WATCH | Chicago snowstorm timeline, amounts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area could see the snowiest New Year's Day ever with over 9 inches of snow in some places.The National Weather Service has upgraded theto afor Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will, and Winnebago counties that will take effect Saturday morning and continue through early Sunday morning."The Winter Storm Warning still goes into effect at noon today, but it will take a bit for conditions to deteriorate," according to ABC 7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra. "The heaviest snowfall begins after 3 p.m.," said Dutra.Most areas will see snow accumulations in the 4 to 8 inch range, though areas near Lake Michigan could end up with over 9 inches due to lake enhancement and lake effect snow showers, Dutra said. The city will likely see 6 plus inches.Starting Saturday morning, Dutra said some areas along Lake Michigan could see lake effect drizzle or freezing drizzle that will transition over to light snow showers. There could be minor accumulations that cause slick spots on the roads before the main snowstorm arrives.Winds will gust up to 35 mph on Saturday night as another few inches accumulate, creating blowing snow and poor visibility. Snow accumulations will reach 4 to 6 inches contributing to the dangerous travel conditions, Dutra said.The snow will end between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday, but a band of lake effect snow will impact the city and parts of Lake County (IL), Cook County and even eastern DuPage County. Another couple of inches will be possible in these areas.Winds will stay gusty as temperatures fall into the teens overnight, so expect roads to remain in poor condition into Sunday morning, Dutra said.Between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m., the lake effect snow band will shift into northwest Indiana before moving into southwest Michigan in the afternoon.TheTuesday after one of the longest snow droughts in the city's history.