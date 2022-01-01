snow storm

Chicago snowstorm forecast this weekend with over 9 inches possible along Lake Michigan | Live Radar

Winter Storm Warning for Chicago area takes effect at noon
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE RADAR: Track the winter storm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area could see the snowiest New Year's Day ever with over 9 inches of snow in some places.



The National Weather Service has upgraded the Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will, and Winnebago counties that will take effect Saturday morning and continue through early Sunday morning.

WATCH | Chicago snowstorm timeline, amounts


EMBED More News Videos

As a winter storm bears down on Chicago this weekend, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry has the latest track, timing and snowfall amounts.



"The Winter Storm Warning still goes into effect at noon today, but it will take a bit for conditions to deteriorate," according to ABC 7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra. "The heaviest snowfall begins after 3 p.m.," said Dutra.

Most areas will see snow accumulations in the 4 to 8 inch range, though areas near Lake Michigan could end up with over 9 inches due to lake enhancement and lake effect snow showers, Dutra said. The city will likely see 6 plus inches.

Starting Saturday morning, Dutra said some areas along Lake Michigan could see lake effect drizzle or freezing drizzle that will transition over to light snow showers. There could be minor accumulations that cause slick spots on the roads before the main snowstorm arrives.

Full 7-Day Forecast Here

Winds will gust up to 35 mph on Saturday night as another few inches accumulate, creating blowing snow and poor visibility. Snow accumulations will reach 4 to 6 inches contributing to the dangerous travel conditions, Dutra said.

The snow will end between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday, but a band of lake effect snow will impact the city and parts of Lake County (IL), Cook County and even eastern DuPage County. Another couple of inches will be possible in these areas.
Winds will stay gusty as temperatures fall into the teens overnight, so expect roads to remain in poor condition into Sunday morning, Dutra said.

Between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m., the lake effect snow band will shift into northwest Indiana before moving into southwest Michigan in the afternoon.

The Chicago area saw its first measurable snow of the season Tuesday after one of the longest snow droughts in the city's history.

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countylake countywill countydupage countykane countymchenrydekalb countylake county indianasnow stormwinter stormsnow totalsweather recordsnowwinter weather
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW STORM
LIVE: Chicago snowstorm this weekend could dump over 9 inches
Chicago snow storm this weekend could dump over 8 inches
Chicago area gets 1st accumulating snow of season
1st measurable snow of season expected Tuesday
TOP STORIES
3 killed in wrong-way driver crash on I-290: ISP
2 dead, IDOT worker injured in Dan Ryan crash: ISP
Teenage girl shot at Congress Hotel, 1 in custody: CPD
2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting of Bradley police officer
Man fatally struck in head in Chicago's first homicide of 2022: CPD
Downtown Chicago fireworks to go on tonight despite COVID-19 surge
Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured
Show More
How to use Illinois' new vaccine QR code to prove you're vaccinated
Raining fish in Texarkana- that's Texas weather for you
New laws 2022: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
Chicago Weather: Heavy PM snow Saturday
ABC7 presents: Countdown Chicago 2022
More TOP STORIES News