Chicago Weather: Up to 3 inches of snow projected Sunday; Winter Weather Advisory issued

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow returned Sunday, dropping between one to three inches of snow across the Chicago-area.Snowfall was expected to start between noon - 1:00 p.m., ABC7 meteorologist Greg Dutra.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m., for portions of NW Indiana and Michigan, the National Weather Service said. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect until 9 p.m. for parts of Wisconsin.A Winter Weather Advisory has ended for the following counties: Cook, DuPage, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, McHenry, Will, Boone, De Kalb, Ford, Grundy, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, Ogle, Winnebago.Snowfall is projected to last only a few hours, so it may feel like more snow than it actually is, Dutra said.Airlines have canceled flights due to the threat of inclement weather.As of 5:15 p.m., O'Hare Airport had 433 cancellations with delays around 23 minutes.Midway had 81 cancellations with delays around 15 minutes.The Department of Streets and Sanitation said it would deploy 211 vehicles to respond to snowfall.The City said salt spreaders will be working with a focus on keeping the Chicago's arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive safe and passable for motorists and buses until the snow stops, then transitioning to residential streets if needed.The storm is what meteorologists call a "clipper system' with moderate to heavy snow moving through in a quick speed, usually accompanied by strong wind gusts.Drivers are encouraged to be careful on the roads.According to ABC7's meteorologists, snow is expected to be heaviest around the south suburbs and parts of Northwest Indiana.