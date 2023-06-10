A new and free wellness app is helping provide healthcare support for Chicago's Black gay, bisexul and same-gender loving men.

Chicago wellness app provides healthcare support for Black gay, bisexual, and same-gender loving men

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A groundbreaking initiative is expanding its reach to Chicago's Black, queer community.

The Chi Wellness Portal just launched a new app called Chi Wellness Circle, designed specifically for empowering and supporting Black gay, bisexual, and same-gender loving men in the Chicago area.

Chi Wellness Circle is a group of six area organizations led by Black queer identified men.

The group said the app strives to bridge the gap in healthcare disparities and provide access to vital support systems. Key features include mental health support, HIV/STI testing information, and seamless referrals to healthcare providers specializing in culturally competent care.

The app is completely free to download and use, making it available to all members of the target audience. It also offers a safe and inclusive space for users to connect, share experiences, and access valuable information.

Chi Wellness Circle said by downloading the app, individuals can empower themselves with the resources necessary to enhance their overall health and well-being.