West Side mothers fast to call attention to Chicago violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of mothers are making a sacrifice this weekend in hopes of calling attention to the issue of violence in the community.They got little sleep, if any, last night and zero nutrition as they continue on their fast.The four mothers are only allowing themselves water."We must love our children enough to sacrifice. We will fast for 3 days," said Pastor Jacqueline Reed with Every Block a Village Church.The violence in Chicago is personal for Jackie Guider."I'm here because I want to see our children grow up," she said.She lost her son Chavaris to gun violence five years ago and since that time, she said the problem has gotten even more serious."Their effort comes during the Fourth of July weekend -- what is traditionally a violent time in Chicago," Guilder said. "They have a tent to sleep in but sleep is not why they are here.""There's too much bloodshed," said activist Erica Perkins. "We have to sacrifice."It's one of several anti-violence efforts around the city this weekend, including one just down the block that was organized by the Peacemakers Coalition.The effort by the women has no financial backing and is about as grassroots as gets.For these mothers, it comes from a desire to help their community and from their faith."I never thought so many of our kids die. It saddens me. It angers me," said Siri Hibbler with the Garfield Park Chamber of Commerce.At this point they are halfway through, hoping more people will take notice.