Chicago White Sox host holiday drone show for cancer patients

The Chicago White Sox hosted a holiday drone show at Guaranteed Rate Field for patients battling cancer and their families.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dazzling display Tuesday night in the skies above Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox hosted cancer patients and their families to a holiday drone show.

The night also included a holiday dinner, interactive Sox-themed displays and gifts from Santa.

The show benefited families served by the non-profits Gilda's Club Chicago and the Andrew Weishar Foundation.

Former White Sox player Bo Jackson was on hand to greet the group.

