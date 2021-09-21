Chicago White Sox could clinch division championship with win over Detroit Tigers, Cleveland loss

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox could clinch the AL Central Division crown Tuesday.Their magic number to clinch the division and return to the playoffs now stands at two after the second-place Cleveland Indians lost both games of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals Monday.If the White Sox win Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers and the Indians fall again to the Royals, the Sox will be division champions.The White Sox-Tigers game has been moved up to 12:10 p.m. because of possible bad weather in Detroit. The Indians-Royals game will get underway at 5:10 p.m.The White Sox made the playoffs last season as a Wild Card team and lost to the Oakland Athletics in the first round. This would be the first division championship for the Sox since 2008.