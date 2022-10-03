Chicago White Sox Tony La Russa expected to announce retirement Monday

Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement as Chicago White Sox manager Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement Monday.

USA Today reports La Russa will announce his retirement at a news conference Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

La Russa left the White Sox before an August 30 game to deal with a heart issue. Bench coach Miguel Cairo has filled in for La Russa during his absence.

The Hall of Fame manager came out of retirement to manage the White Sox last season, winning the AL Central. However, the White Sox failed to reach the postseason this season.

La Russa previously managed the White Sox from 1979 to 1986. He turns 78 Tuesday.