1st woman leader of Chicago Yacht Club elected in group's nearly 150-year history

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Yacht Club has its first woman leader in its 148-year history.

Lisa Curcio Gaston, a former judge, was elected to the role, and has been an avid boater for decades.

She said she got into boating in the late 1970s because of her late husband.

Curcio Gaston said boating has been very male-dominated, so she encourages female boating enthusiasts to get involved, as there are many opportunities.

The 150th anniversary of the Chicago Yacht Club is coming up soon, and there will be celebrations surrounding that, Curcio Gaston said.

The yacht club also does outreach in Chicago communities to get residents involved who might not otherwise have access to the opportunity, Curcio Gaston said.