Chicago's most endangered buildings announced by preservation group

Preservation Chicago is committed to protecting the city's historic architecture, neighborhoods and urban spaces. The organization released its 2019 Chicago 7 Most Endangered Buildings List."This year's threats were so extensive, we had to add two," said Ward Miller, Preservation Chicago's executive director.Here is the complete list with descriptions, provided by the organization:is a return entry to the Chicago 7 list, with plans for a PGA golf course and the Obama Presidential Center representing the most significant threat to the historic buildings and landscapes, according to the group.is a Chicago landmark in the Austin neighborhood, buttime and challenges by the owners are taking its toll on this Art Deco-style bank.at O'Hare Airport is a remarkable Midcentury Modern structure designed by noted architect Gertrude Kerbis and finished in 1963. With expansion plans at the O'Hare, it will be important to retain this iconic round building.in the Woodlawn neighborhood has endured years of sitting vacant. While thebuilding appears secure, the owners do not appear to be taking any action to restore it, according to the group.in Little Village is a remarkable complex of buildings that embody thehistory of energy production in the country. The group says the current plans by owner Hilco include demolition of the entire site for a 1,000,000-square foot diesel truck staging, cross-dock facility.in Lincoln Park was designed by noted Pullman architect Solon S. Beman. The congregation is listng the church for sale, and the group believes the demolition threat is real for this prime real estate in a hot market.in Bronzeville stands out as an extraordinary home in an incredibleneighborhood. The Queen Anne-style mansion was most recently the home of noted African Americanactivists Lu and Jorja Palmer. No significant action is taking place to restore and return it to a viable reuse, according to the group.makes a return to the list as well given new Governor J.B. Pritzker's plans to sell the 1980s Post-Modern building designed by Helmut Jahn. With high-density development pressures in the downtown market, the building's future could be bleak, according to the group.throughout Chicago are under threat from closures and consolidation, the group says. All of these houses of worship are included in the Chicago 7 Most Endangered listing this year.