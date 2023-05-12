Explore Asia's rainbow of flavors for 2023 AAPI Restaurants Week

From fresh sushi, to sizzling stir-fry and tasty satay, there's something for everyone.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting Friday, May 12 until Sunday, May 21 there is a big celebration called the 2023 AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) Restaurants Weeks is going on around the Chicagoland area.

From fresh sushi, to sizzling stir-fry and tasty satay, there's something for everyone as people celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Mabel Menard, the president of OCA of Greater Chicago joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about about the importance of celebrating these restaurants. For a list of participating businesses involved in the second annual AAPI Restaurants Week, click here.