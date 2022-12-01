Chicago police: 1 shot in head in Bronzeville shopping center parking lot

Chicago police said a man was critically wounded in a shooting in a shopping center parking lot Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 20-year-old man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting in a Bronzeville parking lot, Chicago police said.

The victim was walking on the parking lot of the Lake Meadows shopping center in the 3400-block of South King Drive at about 9:26 p.m. when police said someone fired shots from a black SUV.

Officers found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The SUV fled the scene and a gun was recovered next to the victim, police said.

Detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.