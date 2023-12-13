Boy, 16, wounded in shooting near CTA Blue Line station on West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting near a CTA Blue Line station on the West Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The boy was in the 400-block of South Western Avenue at about 6:54 a.m. when police said he was approached by someone who demanded his property.

The victim refused and the suspect then fired shots at the victim, wounding him in the left arm, police said.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

