cockfighting

Nearly 50 chickens rescued from suspected Chicago cockfighting ring now seeking forever homes

EMBED <>More Videos

Nearly 50 chickens rescued from suspected Chicago cockfighting ring

CHICAGO -- Nearly 50 chickens rescued from a suspected Chicago cockfighting ring are in need of forever homes.

The Chicago Roo Crew said last month's bust was their third one in Chicago since 2019.

The practice is banned in the U.S. and its territories.

RELATED: 'People have let her down': Sweet dog abandoned by 3rd family seeks forever home

Julia Magnus, an attorney and animal rights advocate with Chicago Roo Crew said seven of the chickens were in dire need of medical attention due to infected wounds. Many were also sick.

"These birds are not valued as individuals with feelings, with sentience. And it's - they're just seen as commodities for use to be tossed aside," she said. "It's a lot of work, but it's really worth it because the birds that survive those situations are absolutely amazing individuals. It's really amazing when you work with them and you see the flipped switch in their head - when they realize that hands aren't there to harm them, but they're there to offer them treats. They're there to help them, it's pretty beautiful."

Anyone interested in fostering the birds can reach out to Chicago Roo Crew on Facebook, Instagram or email at ChicagoRooCrew@gmail.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagoloopanimal rescuerescuecockfightingchicken
COCKFIGHTING
Indian man dies after getting attacked by rooster on way to cockfight
Alleged Chicago cockfighting ring shut down
Scores of roosters rescued after deputies bust cockfighting ring
TOP STORIES
Boy, 7, killed by apparent gunshot wound to head in East Chicago
$1M lottery ticket sold in IL; Mega Millions jackpot grows to $480M
Boy paralyzed in parade shooting back in critical condition: family
Hobart apartment building 'health hazard' leaves 24 tenants homeless
Lawyer: Alex Murdaugh to face murder charges for wife, son
Highland Park survivors to rally in Washington after lawmaker meetings
Video shows officers retreat soon after shooter enters Uvalde school
Show More
3 charged after shooting in Beverly paralyzes CPD officer
5 workers injured by electric shock at LaSalle County home
Mother killed in Highland Park shooting laid to rest
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny Wednesday
Gunman injured after victim returned fire on South Side, police say
More TOP STORIES News