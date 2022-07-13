Nearly 50 chickens rescued from suspected Chicago cockfighting ring now seeking forever homes

CHICAGO -- Nearly 50 chickens rescued from a suspected Chicago cockfighting ring are in need of forever homes.The Chicago Roo Crew said last month's bust was their third one in Chicago since 2019.The practice is banned in the U.S. and its territories.Julia Magnus, an attorney and animal rights advocate with Chicago Roo Crew said seven of the chickens were in dire need of medical attention due to infected wounds. Many were also sick."These birds are not valued as individuals with feelings, with sentience. And it's - they're just seen as commodities for use to be tossed aside," she said. "It's a lot of work, but it's really worth it because the birds that survive those situations are absolutely amazing individuals. It's really amazing when you work with them and you see the flipped switch in their head - when they realize that hands aren't there to harm them, but they're there to offer them treats. They're there to help them, it's pretty beautiful."Anyone interested in fostering the birds can reach out to Chicago Roo Crew onor email at ChicagoRooCrew@gmail.com.