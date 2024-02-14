WATCH LIVE

Girl, 9, abducted by mother on SW Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 11:09AM
Chicago police said nine-year-old Danna Gonzalez is missing after being abducted by her mother Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert for a nine-year-old-girl-believed to be abducted by her mother.

Danna Gonzalez, nine, was last seen in the area of the 5800-block of South Nottingham Avenue Wednesday, police said.

Danna is described by police as Hispanic, 4'0", 80 pounds with brown eyes, reddish brown hair and fair complexion. She was wearing a blue jacked, black leggings and sparkly boots.

Police said the girl is in the company of her mother, 39-year-old Lilia Aguirre Luna, who was last seen wearing a head wrap, ivory cardigan, black leggings and long black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CPD Area One at 312-747-8380.

