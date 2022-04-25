daycare

Child care services in high demand this summer as parents head back to work

Looking for a child care center? You're not alone
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Looking for a child care provider? You're not alone

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The school year is winding down, which means many families are trying to arrange childcare for the summer.

Laura Horwitz with College Nannies and Sitters joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about options.

There's more demand this summer already compared to last summer, as parents return to work and want their children to do more, Horwitz said.

More staff has been hired to prepare for the surge.

RELATED: Similac baby formula recall impacts families ahead of Rare Disease Day

Young college students are applying; the ideal candidate has prior experience and can be longer-term.

Horwitz said the job can be a resume builder.

Visit www.collegenanniesandsitters.com for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchicagoloopsummerdaycare
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DAYCARE
Manhunt underway after toddler shot outside New York day care
Return of coughs, runny noses as schools, daycares go mask-optional
TX daycare under investigation after girl, 6, left in van
Day care works to build new state-of-the-art facility in Englewood
TOP STORIES
Applications for city cash assistance program open Monday
Michelle Obama's brother's kids disenrolled from prestigious WI school
42 shot, 8 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Inside O'Hare airport's $8.5B revamp
Lockdown lifted at Northwestern Memorial Hospital
China erects so-called 'COVID cages' amid Shanghai lockdown
Trump held in contempt over NY subpoena, will be fined $10K per day
Show More
Motorcyclist killed in Portage Park hit-and-run crash ID'd
World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119
Special committee to discuss Chicago casino finalists
Woman killed in north suburban residential fire ID'd, coroner says
Woman, 52, survives 6 days stranded in Sierra Nevada Mountains
More TOP STORIES News