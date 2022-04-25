Child care services in high demand this summer as parents head back to work

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The school year is winding down, which means many families are trying to arrange childcare for the summer.Laura Horwitz with College Nannies and Sitters joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about options.There's more demand this summer already compared to last summer, as parents return to work and want their children to do more, Horwitz said.More staff has been hired to prepare for the surge.Young college students are applying; the ideal candidate has prior experience and can be longer-term.Horwitz said the job can be a resume builder.Visitfor more information.