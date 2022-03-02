Similac baby formula recall impacts families ahead of Rare Disease Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An expanded formula recall has been leaving families to search for alternatives.
The problem is that some can't opt for anything else.
On the heels of Rare Disease Day, Lurie Children's GI Doctor Joshua Wechsler joined ABC7 to fill viewers in on how this recall is especially distressing for some of his patients.
Eosinophilic esophagitis is classified as a rare disease, but it has been diagnosed more frequently. Wechsler talked about what is it and how common it is. He also spoke about how EoE can be treated and what happens if patients do not go into remission.
Wechsler additionally discussed how has the recent formula recall affected his patients who have more aggressive cases of EoE and why funding for rare diseases is so hard to come by, but so important.
For more information about EoE research, click here.
