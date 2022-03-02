recall

Similac baby formula recall impacts families ahead of Rare Disease Day

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Baby formula recall impacts families ahead of Rare Disease Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An expanded formula recall has been leaving families to search for alternatives.

The problem is that some can't opt for anything else.

On the heels of Rare Disease Day, Lurie Children's GI Doctor Joshua Wechsler joined ABC7 to fill viewers in on how this recall is especially distressing for some of his patients.

Eosinophilic esophagitis is classified as a rare disease, but it has been diagnosed more frequently. Wechsler talked about what is it and how common it is. He also spoke about how EoE can be treated and what happens if patients do not go into remission.

Wechsler additionally discussed how has the recent formula recall affected his patients who have more aggressive cases of EoE and why funding for rare diseases is so hard to come by, but so important.

For more information about EoE research, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloophealthproduct recallsbabyrecallresearchchild carescience
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
More baby formula recalled as CDC investigation expands
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility
Family Dollar issues recall after FDA reveals rodent infestation
Brut, Sure sprays recalled due to presence of benzene
TOP STORIES
FACT CHECK: Biden's claims in his State of Union address
Hyde Park bartender stabbed to death was 'one of the sweetest people'
Girl shot in West Englewood was celebrating birthday with family
CEO says CPS moving toward mask-optional policy
LIVE: Adoptive parents of missing CA boys charged with murder
Charges dropped against CPD officer accused of punching man
Officer: No 'police K9 warning' before dog ripped off woman's scalp
Show More
UN votes overwhelmingly to demand Russia withdraw from Ukraine
IL reports 1,640 new COVID cases, 45 deaths
2 men beaten, robbed on Red Line in River North: CPD
Illinois House ousts 3 Republicans objecting to 'outdated' mask policy
Chicago Weather: Mild with sprinkles Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News