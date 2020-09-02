Child killed, another critically injured in Auburn Gresham car crash; 2 adults suffer minor injuries: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a child was killed, and another child was critically injured in a crash on the city's South Side Wednesday afternoon.Chicago police said around 3:40 p.m. officers were attempting to pull a black sedan over in the 8000-block of South Halsted Street for traffic violations when it fled westbound on 80th.The sedan firs struck a gray car driven by a 57-year-old woman driving north on Halsted, then struck a tan sedan that was pulled over on the westbound side of the street. A 43-year-old man, 10-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were in the tan sedan.The 10-year-old girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. The 5-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he is in critical condition and the 43-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital for observation, where he is in good condition.The 57-year-old woman driving the gray car was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition for observation as well, police said.Police said the occupants of the black car fled the scene on foot.An investigation by Area 2 detectives is ongoing, police said, and a person of interest is being questioned.