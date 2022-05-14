child killed

9-year-old boy fatally shot, 6-year-old child grazed in Skokie apartment shooting, police say

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two children were shot, one fatally in north suburban Skokie just after midnight on Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired at around 12:08 a.m. in the 4700 block of Main Street, police said.

They found the kids shot inside an apartment building. A 9-year-old had been shot multiple times and a 6-year-old suffered a graze wound, police said.

The children were transported to a local hospital, where the 9-year-old succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Neighbor Marco Cajamarca said he heard the gunshots. He said the neighborhood is usually very quiet.

"Something like that. I happened around my neighborhood, just very shocking," said Cajamarca.

Anyone with information regarding the incident are urged to call the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900.

