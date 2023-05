Chicago's Chinese American Service League hosted their annual Spring Social in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chinese American Service League hosted their annual Spring Social in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Wednesday.

The event also kicked off a year-long celebration of CASL's 45th anniversary as the largest social service agency in the Midwest serving Asian Americans.

The event was held at the Zhou B Arts Center in Bridgeport, and hosted by ABC7's own Judy Hsu.