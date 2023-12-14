Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off next month with nearly 400 restaurants taking part

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly 400 restaurants are taking part in the 17th annual Chicago Restaurant Week.

It runs from January 19 through February 4of next year. That's 17 days of good local eating!

Chicago Restaurant Week will feature 381 eateries from 31 of Chicago's neighborhoods along with nearly four dozen suburban restaurants! Reservations are recommended.

"There is no better time than Chicago Restaurant Week to experience Chicago's incomparable culinary talent and the cultural richness of our great city and its neighborhoods," said Lynn Osmond, President and CEO of Choose Chicago. "I encourage visitors and locals alike to explore restaurants throughout the city and fully embrace the diversity of our culinary scene and celebrate everything that makes Chicago such a remarkable place to live or visit."

"Chicago Restaurant Week reflects the passion and vitality of our restaurant community," said Sam Toia, President and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association. "Celebrations like this give diners the perfect reason to explore every single pocket of the city and finally get to that spot they've been wanting to try - all while bringing essential business to restaurants during Chicago's winter season."

For more information and for reservations, visit eatitupchicago.com.