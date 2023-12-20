Philadelphia news helicopter crashes in New Jersey, killing pilot, photographer

PHILADELPHIA -- An investigation is underway after a news helicopter crashed in New Jersey Tuesday night, killing two people onboard.

The helicopter belongs to WPVI's Action News, which is a sister station to this station.

WPVI reports the pilot and photographer were in the helicopter when it went down in a wooded area of Burlington County while returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore.

The names of the crew members have not been released as family members are still being notified about the crash. WPVI reports they have a long history with the station and have been working as part of the Action News team for years.

The crash happened sometime after 8 p.m. in the area of Quaker Bridge Atsion Road and Middle Road in Washington Township.

The helicopter was last airborne over Wharton State Forest when it crashed. New Jersey State Police troopers were able to locate the crash site on the ground. It is very hard to access due to its location in the woods.

A helicopter from a fellow Philadelphia television station captured video of the wreckage.

The helicopter was a 2013 American Eurocopter AS-350A-STAR, which 6abc leases from U.S. Helicopters Inc. based in North Carolina.

U.S. Helicopters Inc. has been in touch with the families.

It's still unclear what caused the crash.

The FAA has been notified and will be investigating.

The first helicopter to serve as Chopper 6 launched in February of 1980. It was the first TV news helicopter in Philadelphia.