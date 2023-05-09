WATCH LIVE

Advocate Christ Medical Center nurses care for family of geese

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 3:34AM
OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- Nurses at Advocate Christ Medical Center are kicking off National Nurses Week by caring for a different type of patient.

A family of six goslings were born on the roof of the Oak Lawn hospital, outside the Obstetrics wing.

The nurses had been caring for the expectant mother goose, delivering water and grass to her and then to the goslings once they hatched.

Monday morning, the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors rescue group picked the family of geese up and took them to a near home at a nearby lake.

